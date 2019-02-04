Beyonce And Jay-Zee Offer A Lifetime Free Concert For Plant- Based Meal Lovers!

Healthy eating has become the order of the day. People are becoming more conscious of what they put in their mouth especially with the rise of certain killer diseases like, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart diseases etc. some people have decided to do plant based diet to prolong their lifespan on earth and now they have the best motivation to continue on that journey as Popular Hollywood Music Artists, Beyoncé and Jay- Zee have promised a lifetime free concert for those who would eat more plant- based meals.

This initiative may be the push some of us need to completely become vegans.in order to become part of the winners of this amazing opportunity, you are required to sign up online for thier "Greenprint Project", pledging to eat more plant-based meals.

The Greenprint project, is focused on the positive impact we can have on the world by eating more plant based meals. Apart from getting all the great health benefits, you also stand the chance to win Beyoncé and JAY-Z concert tickets for life! There is a little catch to the tickets though. The Tickets are limited to one concert per tour, for up to 30 years, which indicates that the power couple banks on their plant-based diet offering them considerable longevity and vitality as the decades pass.

For the meat lovers who cannot let go of their animal protein there is good news for you. You don’t necessarily have to go meatless. The Options available allows you to go “Meatless Mondays” and “2 plant-based meals a day.” After which you post it on social media and enter online for a chance to win those tickets. To bolster your decision, the site is laden with interactive graphics with stats like “By eating 10 plant-based meals I could have the environmental impact equivalent to 16 trees absorbing harmful gases from the air in a month,” or “I could save the equivalent amount of water needed to fill 268 pitchers of water for a family in India.” Here’s a social media nod: “If 100 of my friends also ate more plant-based meals, we could cut enough carbon emissions equivalent to powering 1,170 homes for a year.”

The contest is open until April 22, appropriate for Earth Day, and the winner will be drawn at random a month from then. This is by far the best motivation to go on a plant based diet forever! You will not only get the amazing benefits of it but you also get to attend Beyoncé and Jay-Zee’s concert for free! What more can you ask for?