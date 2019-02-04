"Most Actresses Reject Kissing Scenes With Me Because Of My Eyes"- Yaw Adu ( Kumawood Actor)

Popular Kumwood actor Yaw Adu who is well known for his enormous eyes claimed some time ago that that he is the most handsome man in the world. He has again claimed that not only is he the most handsome but he is also a good cook. He made this claim in a video he posted on his Instagram page. The Kumawood actor shared a video of a delicious looking meal he claimed to have cooked by himself.

Yaw Adu once stated in an interview that his bulging eyes made some actresses reject kissing scenes with him.

“The only actress I have kissed wasn’t a star but I later had an opportunity to kiss Vivian Jill in a movie, which she needed a child and I had to sleep with her for her to conceive but she later turned me down and dodged me when I tried kissing her.

“I did not ask her why she dodged me because I didn’t believe in myself either. Perhaps they think since I have big eyes, I might knock them with it which scares them away”

He further added that Ghallywood actresses also discriminate against those of them from Kumasi when it comes to kissing scenes.

“I watched a movie, Liwin was directed to kiss Jackie Appiah but she denied him. Assuming it was Majid, she would have kissed him passionately with no qualms.” He stated.

Some people often wonder what the difference between two movie industries represent. The movie. Ghallywood is classified as the elite sector and the characters make use of the English language in their dialogues. The likes of Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngissah, Van Vicka and others are often seen featuring in this kind of movies. Kumawood on the other hand is Kumasi based and the language used is the local Akan dialect. The likes of Lilwin, Agya Koo, Mercy Aseidu and Maame Serwaah are often seen in these movies interacting in the Akan dialect. Both industries seem to be getting along well as some of the Kumawood Actors are brought on board to act with the Ghallywood stars and Vice Versa.

Even though many people may disagree with Yaw Adu about his claims of being the most handsome man in Ghana, the most important thing is he hasn’t allowed his looks to bother him but rather he has used it in a way to boost his confidence which is an incredible thing; especially in this modern era where most celebrities alter their looks in order to be classified as “Perfect”.

