Daddy Lumba Preaches Unity Among Creative Industry Players

The veteran musician, Daddy Lumba has asked for unity among Ghanaian entertainers and creative industry

According to him, his wish is that when he dies a united front of entertainers will attend his funeral in order to make him rest in peace.

Daddy Lumba made this known in a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com on Adom Fm Facebook page.

Daddy Lumba who has been credited for several hit songs in the country mentioned that he is aware the current generation has several good musicians but what is needed at the moment is unity because without it they can never excel at what they do.

Daddy Lumba called for new artists who are making waves to humble themselves and learn more in order for them to stay relevant in the music industry for long.

He thanked Ghanaians for their support throughout his stay in the music industry.