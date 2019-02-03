[Video]: My Accident Was Exaggerated By The Media – KK Fosu

Ghanaian High-life musician KK Fosu has expressed disappointment how the media sensationalised his recent accident on the motorway.

He said he never had a serious accident.

Speaking on Onua FM 95.1 with Christian Agyei Frimpong monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, he revealed that the media had a gist immediately the accident occurred because he was going for an interview at Happy FM and as courtesy demands his management needed to inform the radio station his inability to arrive for the programme.

According to him, the accident was such that they did they didn't want anyone to know even because it was nothing serious to worry about since the problem was quickly fixed within few minutes after the accident.

Narrating how the accident occurred, the 'Number1' hitmaker said he was crossed by a cow on the motorway but managed to swiftly escape.

He adddd that his other colleague in the car sustained injuries after they crushed lightly.

—Attractivemustapha.com