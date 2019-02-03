Women Group Congratulates Tourism Minister on UNWTO Appointment 

Women In Tourism (WIT), Ghana has congratulated the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku on her new appointment as Chairperson of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Leadership Taskforce Group.

"Women In Tourism ( Ghana) hereby adds its voice to congratulations to the good news of the honour bestowed on our Honorable Minister, Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku by the UNWTO," President of WIT Ambassador Nancy Sam noted on behalf of the association.

She added "We are honoured that the Honorable Minister has received this honour on behalf of the people of Ghana and we applaud her commitment to the growth of tourism in the country with its attendant national benefits. We say once again, “Ayekoo”, Madam. We are really proud to be associated with you."

Announcing the appointment on her Facebook page last Thursday, Hon. Afeku noted how I'm happy she was "to inform the good people of Ghana" if this honour done her.

She mentioned that the "the appointment was announced at the first meeting of the Leadership Taskforce which took place on the 25th of January, 2019 at the headquarters of the world body in Madrid, Spain".

While taking the "opportunity to thank the good people of Ghana for their support and to all the individuals and organisations contributing largely to the development of Tourism, Arts and Culture across the globe" Hon. Afeku assured the UN tourism body that she "will work diligently to ensure the Taskforce attains its set targets" under her auspices.

The Secretary General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili had earlier congratulated Afeku on the appointment in a letter dated January 29.

"I would like to express my gratitude for your presence and valuable input and leadership role at the first presidential meeting of the Leadership Taskforce which took place on January 25, at the UNWTO Headquarters in the framework of the Women in Tourism Empowerment Programme, Focus on Africa," Mr. Pololikashvili wrote.

He further noted "It is with great pleasure that I have learned of your unanimous appointment as Chairperson for the Leadership Taskforce Group. I would like to convey to you my warmest congratulations and I wish you every success and personal satisfaction in your new responsibilities as Chairperson for the upcoming mandate of two years."

The Secretary General said he will look forward to the collaboration between UNWTO and Ghana for the Regional

Congress on Women Empowerment in Africa in the Tourism Sector, which is scheduled to be hosted in Accra, Ghana from 25-27 November 2019.

WIT believes that the appointment of Hon. Afeku as Chairperson for the Leadership Taskforce Group would put a spotlight on the efforts put in by women in tourism to grow the sector.

—Myjoyonline