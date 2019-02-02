Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | New Release

Strongman - Obi Pe (Feat Bisa K'Dei) [Prod By Apya]

By Modern Ghana
Strongman - Obi Pe (Feat Bisa K'Dei) [Prod By Apya]

Rapper Strongman commences the year with a brand new song tagged ‘Obi Pe’ featuring award-winning singer Bisa K’Dei.

‘Obi Pe’ which translates ‘Someone Loves’ in the Twi languages talks about how the rapper has found happiness in his new lover after been deceived by a materialistic Ex. The story portrayed in the song is very relatable in this current world where most relationships are based on financial status and worldly materials.

Known to be a hardcore rapper with an exceptional skill of weaving words, Strongman tones down on the punchlines and metaphors to suit the genre and to send the message right across perfectly which Bisa K’Dei singing his way deep into our hearts with sweet melodies.

Production credit to Apya and Tubhani Muzik.

New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Evance rebrands to B Vanny, drops debut song 'Too Morch'
"Ebony Inspired Me To Do My New Song"—Rapper Serr Major
Shishi drops his much awaited banger dubbed 'give me some love'
“SAA” Latest Single Making Waves
TOP STORIES

Sorry For Slapping Sammy Gyamfi--Nana B Eats Humble Pie

6 hours ago

US Explains Visa Restrictions Against Ghana 

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line