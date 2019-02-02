Diana Asamoah To Host Annual Gospel Show "Abba Father"

Evangelist Diana Asamoah ready to host this year’s edition of the annual program dubbed “Abba Father” which is geared towards making Christians get spiritual confidence and also see themselves as true sons and daughters of God. The spirit-filled renowned gospel musician is set to host the program at Kumasi.

This year’s edition of the night of praise and worship has been duly themed, “Asanteman Praise”. The gospel program is slated for March 5, 2019 inside the dome of the Golden Bean, Ahodwo – Kumasi. Renowned artistes such as Kwaku Gyasi, S.P Kofi Sarpong, Obaapa Christy among others are expected to grace the occasion with their performances.

The program is expected to start at exactly at 4pm. Tickets are currently selling at GH¢30 single, GH¢50 VIP and GH¢50 couple. According to Evang. Diana Asamoah. Heaven will hear about Kumasi so nobody should miss it!