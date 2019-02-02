Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Shatta Wale Names New Album In A Tweet

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Popular Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced the title of his next album and promises to produce more hit songs.

Shatta Wale’s first album was titled “AFTER THE STORM” then he launched the second album titled “REIGN” which made history and now he has added the icing on the cake by naming his third albulm “WONDER BOY”.

The new album is likely to be launched in the last quarter of the year. Well we are all keeping our fingers crossed hoping for something spectacular.

He announced this on his twitter page recently.
Read full tweet below;

