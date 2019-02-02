Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
55 minutes ago | General News

KK Fosu To Headline ‘Music Music’ Tonight

By Modern Ghana
  KK Fosu
KK Fosu is billed to perform live on TV3‘s Music Music today at 7:00pm.

The highlife musician, who is expected to perform with live band, has promised to thrill music fans with most of his love songs during the show.

KK Fosu is expected to perform most of his hit songs like 'Handkerchief', 'Anadwo Ye De', '6 O'clock', 'Suudwe', 'Number One', 'Hemaa', 'Alomo', 'Kyere Me', among others.

He will be performing with Pacy, Lega and JC, who are all signees of World Map Records.

