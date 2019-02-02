Asa Baako Music Festival Slated For March At Busua Village

This year's edition of the annual Asa Baako Music Festival will take place from March 6 to 10 at the Busua village and Takoradi both in the Western Region.

This year, the organisers of the festival have lined up activities which include beach party, boat trips, musical concerts, beach football, volleyball, among others, to entertain patrons.

The event will bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate Ghanaian and African music and culture.

The list of artistes billed to perform at the event will be announced in the coming days.

Founded in 2011, the festival has become a fixture on the country's entertainment calendar.

In previous years, Asa Baako has witnessed performances from top Ghanaian music icons such as M.anifest, Wanlov Da Kubolor, M3nsa, Sena Dagadu, Reggie Rockstone, Pappy Kojo and a host of others.

Launched in 2011, Asa Baako (One Dance) is managed by a team of event managers, marketers and producers based in Ghana and UK who work closely with the local community to create an oasis of relaxation, enjoyment, togetherness and fun.

—Daily Guide