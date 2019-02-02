Contract To Protect Folklore Signed

Dr. Ziblim Barri Iddi

The National Folklore Board (NFB) has signed a contract with AB & David, a law firm, to ensure the execution of its mandate to recover lost benefits from the use of folklore.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Dr. Ziblim Barri Iddi, said the signing was very important to empower the board to play its mandated roles.

He added that the board was charged to find ways of positioning itself to deliver on its mandate of protecting the folklore.

“Over the years we have been short-changed and our intellectual property rights have been violated by not just Ghanaians but people across the globe,” Dr. Iddi hinted.

The deputy minister highlighted that ministry is hopeful that even though the board does not have the powers to arrest, the government is solidly behind it to report violators of the law to the appropriate authorities to ensure they are sanctioned.

“We trust that the law firm engaged will help the board to protect what we own and use what is gained to help in the development of our people,” he indicated.

The Director of NFB, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, said the board, an agency under the ministry, is responsible for the protection and promotion of all kinds of expressions of folklore, which refers to ways and means of expressing culture.

She said the board was established by the Copyright Act 2005, Act 690 in order to ensure that expressions of folklore, including kente and adinkra designs, are all protected.

Madam Asante mentioned that the mandate of members is to ensure that people seek permission from the board before using Ghana's folklore outside the customary context.

Madam Vera Owusu Osei from AB & David Law Firm commended the board for contracting the firm to assist it recover the lost benefits for the country, and said the firm would do its best to help achieve that goal.

—Daily Guide