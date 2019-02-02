National Theatre launches Logo and Plans to Boost Arts Performance

A strategic plan and logo, which is to enable the National Theater of Ghana to promote the performing arts more efficiently, has been launched.

The plan, among others, is geared towards ensuring that the National Theatre is well resourced and also has definite strategies to serve it's mandate, in a measurable way.

Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, who launched it said the essence is to refocused the organization’s directions and provide means for measuring the National Theatre’s progress among other benefits.

He urged the staff and board of the organization to lend their dedication towards the intended achievements earmarked in the Strategic Plan document adding “it is imperative that the new strategic plan becomes a document that is used and not put on a shelf.”

The Deputy Minister said from the provisions of the document, “I know that from today all Ghanaians and international participants to the National Theatre’s programmes, would experience inspiring performances that present the uniqueness of who we are as Ghanaians.”

Dr Iddi said with a vision of turning the National Theatre into the beacon of the Performing Arts for Ghana, he greatly hoped and believed, that all activities of both the board and staff of the organization, would reflect the vision of the Plan.

“It would be great to have international guests coming to the country because of the theatre’s programming,” he said.

He said it was heartwarming to have the opening of a performer’s clinic, known as the Science and Health in Artistic Performance (SHAPe) clinic.

“It is good and important to note that that from now on, performers would have at their disposal, the ready services of medical experts, in case there is injured while performing, and these injuries would be treated with an accurate and measured approach,” said Dr. Iddi.

The Deputy Minister said the SHAPe clinic being tied to one of the eight goals of the strategic plan, meant the strategic plan was already being used as a working document.

Amy Appiah Frimpong, Executive Director of the National Theatre, said over the last 25 years, the organization had gone through many phases through its performances, outreach programs and a number of community events.

She said the National Theatre has become more of a building or another event location to most people and appeared to have lost sight of its mandate to develop the arts.

“Today, we have a lot to share but this is only the beginning because the National Theatre has a goal of reaching every Ghanaian, regardless of geographic location, social, economic or age barrier,” said Mrs. Frimpong.

She said during the next few months, “you will be learning more about our planned activities and we expect you to participate in any way you can for the good of the nation,”

—GNA