Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | General News

DJ Mingle Joins Citi FM

By Modern Ghana
DJ Mingle Joins Citi FM

One of Ghana’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Mingle, has joined Citi 97.3 FM. Mingle will be hosting Citi FM’s music programme called the Friday Fiesta on Fridays (9pm to 12am), and the Slow Jam every Saturday (from 9:00pm to 12:00am).

The versatile DJ, who once worked with Live FM, is well known for the Mingle Music Mixtape.

21201973607 l5gsj7u3i1 mingle1

DJ Mingle

He hosts his first show tonight (February 1, 2019).

Elated by his new move, he took to his Facebook page, to inform his fans of the programmes he will be handling at his new destination.

–citinewsroom

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nominees and Categories Of 3Music Awards 2019 Unveiled
MTN Hitmaker: Awal Frowns on Winner Takes All Strategy
Not Being Signed By Sarkodie Is A Big Deal – Awal Speaks
Kwaku Bonsam's GH¢50,000 Locked At Menzgold
TOP STORIES

Ivory Coast's Gbagbo freed by war crimes court

3 hours ago

Assault On MP Sam George Will Be Investigated – Gov't

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line