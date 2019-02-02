DJ Mingle Joins Citi FM

One of Ghana’s finest disc jockey’s, DJ Mingle, has joined Citi 97.3 FM. Mingle will be hosting Citi FM’s music programme called the Friday Fiesta on Fridays (9pm to 12am), and the Slow Jam every Saturday (from 9:00pm to 12:00am).

The versatile DJ, who once worked with Live FM, is well known for the Mingle Music Mixtape.

DJ Mingle

He hosts his first show tonight (February 1, 2019).

Elated by his new move, he took to his Facebook page, to inform his fans of the programmes he will be handling at his new destination.

–citinewsroom