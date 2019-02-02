Yaa Jackson Features In A New Movie ‘SLAIN’ To Premiere On 17th February

Kumawood actress Maame Yaa Jackson after dropping her rap freestyle dubbed “Ghana Kasa” has featured in a new movie titled SLAIN to be premiere on February 17th.

SYNOPSIS

Slain is a story of an ordinary girl from a broken home who in her quest to become a Slay Queen and to be loved on Social media, gets in touch with a popular slay queen who would be Maame Yaa Jackson to show her the way.

She enjoys her moments as a slay queen but suffered in the end.

The movie would premiere on 17th February 2017 at the Global Cinemas , Weija and tickets are selling for just Ghc30 only.

If you want to see Maame Yaa Jackson and watch this beautiful movie to support an independent filmmaker, then you should definitely make it a point to come watch this movie with a friend, bae, or family.

Watch the trailer for the movie below and SHARE with friends.