" I Am Not In Bad Terms With Sarkodie" - Awal

Talented Kids and Hit maker fame Rapper Awal of has revealed contrary to what is expected by people he is not disappointed about his mentor Sarkodie not signing him to the Sarkcess Music Label yet.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the talented young artiste stated that if Sarkodie Signs him or not it will not have a big impact on him.

“I don’t think Sarkodie signing me is going to be a big thing. If he signs me it’s good, if not it’s also fine and others can also sign me,” he stated.

Awal said he is not worried and certainly not jealous about Sarkodie signing Strongman who joined Sarkcess Music in March 2017.

He explained, “I felt happy strongman and that also motivated me to work extra hard. Maybe Sarkodie has seen something in him that he has not seen in me, I only think I have to really work extra hard.”

Awal also debunked rumors that he and the “Can’t Let You Go” singer are not on good terms. The Rapper expressed his surprise about the rumors going regarding his relationship with Sarkodie.

“We are still close and have a good relationship. To me, that’s all that matters,” he added.

The young artiste said, “I am working on a new song and I have sent Sarkodie the song for him to do a verse for me. Sometimes I do a freestyle and put it on my page. The bloggers will take it and say Awal is throwing jabs at Sarkodie. Maybe they do it for traffic. The rumours out there are not true.”

“I think Sarkodie is cool,” he added.

Awal is currently not signed to any record label yet but he has a team who are helping him build his brand.