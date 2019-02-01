"Jealousy Has Driven People To "Juju" To Be Famous'" - Fred Amugi

Veteran Actor Fred Amugi has made some serious claims that in order to stay relevant, some actors and actresses in the Ghanaian movie industry use black magic popularly known as “Juju”.`

He added jealousy has driven directors and film producers indulge in the act.

“It’s coming to my knowing that people are working out through black magic. And that goes with the present crop of actors. Even among the producers and directors, they feel that “my colleague is getting all the attention, so I must stop him… at the end of the day it’s all about prayers and doing good.” Mr. Amugi told host of Starr Chat Bola Ray in an interview.

When asked about sex roles in the movie industry, he said “as for that area, I’ll say it’s in every profession. It’s everywhere.”

Addressing rumors that he dated actress Rosemond Brown, the actor noted that he and the actress were both managed by one person, and that was the only link between them.

Mr. Amugi expressed his admiration for some of the actors in the movie industry. “I worship Nana Ama McBrown a lot, shift her to the left she commands it, shift her to the right and she’s on her path. So is Roselyn Ngissah.”

Desperation to please others always drive people to go to the extreme and do some ridiculous things just to be heard. This should not be the case, work hard and at the right time, your hard work will definitely pay off!