Kwaku Bonsam's GH¢50,000 Locked At Menzgold

Popular fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has revealed in an interview with Kasapa FM that he invested GH¢400,000 in Menzgold. According to him, he was able to retrieve GH¢350,000.

He added that he quickly went there to retrieve his funds when he heard that the company was about facing some liquidity challenge and could collapse perpetually.

“I was home when Afia Shwarznegger called me and I asked why then she said come with me to Menzgold let's go and collect our money. At that time, the issues had not started so I told her to give me time to look into it first,” he revealed.

“I then quickly went there to take my money but I was given GH¢350,000 and was told to come back another day for the remaining GH¢50, 000,” he added.

The renowned fetish priest said when the issues started, he couldn't go because others with more money than his were even not complaining.

–myjoyonline