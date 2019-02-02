Depending on our situation, February 14 is either the most romantic or the most awkward day of the year. And there's a lot more to it than being single or taken; perhaps you're in a fight with your significant other or just starting to see someone new.
No matter the circumstance, there's a Valentine's Day anthem out there for everyone and in regards to that the Prince of Ashaiman starts the month with this beautiful love song.
Shishi drops his much awaited banger dubbed 'give me some love'
Trust me you will love it