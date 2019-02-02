Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | New Release

Shishi drops his much awaited banger dubbed 'give me some love'

By Hassan Nankwe
Shishi drops his much awaited banger dubbed 'give me some love'

Depending on our situation, February 14 is either the most romantic or the most awkward day of the year. And there's a lot more to it than being single or taken; perhaps you're in a fight with your significant other or just starting to see someone new.

No matter the circumstance, there's a Valentine's Day anthem out there for everyone and in regards to that the Prince of Ashaiman starts the month with this beautiful love song.

Trust me you will love it

212019124511 j4eq27t2gb img20190201wa0000

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Evance rebrands to B Vanny, drops debut song 'Too Morch'
"Ebony Inspired Me To Do Music"—Rapper Serr Major
“SAA” Latest Single Making Waves
Wendy Shay out with new gig 'All for you'
TOP STORIES

Hooded Security Officers Who Shot At And Intimidate Civilian...

3 hours ago

US’ Claims On Deportation Baseless – Gov’t

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line