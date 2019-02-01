New Music:  Ice - Pressure (Ft. Kofi Kinaata)

A new entry into the Ghanaian music industry, Ice and management have finally released the first song of the artiste for the year 2019.

The new tune, Pressure had the blessings of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Kinaata. The song by Ice is a well-written and composed mid-tempo love tune for music lovers.

The afro-pop tune according to the artiste, Ice and management will cement the singer's name in the music business.

The song 'Pressure' was produced by Kusilin.

Ice, a budding Ghanaian musician is known in real life as Stephen Asiedu. The 98 born is signed on Ann Music.

Download and enjoy Ice and Kofi Kinaata's 'Pressure' tune below: