Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Music News

New Music:  Ice - Pressure (Ft. Kofi Kinaata)

By Zion Felix
New Music:  Ice - Pressure (Ft. Kofi Kinaata)

A new entry into the Ghanaian music industry, Ice and management have finally released the first song of the artiste for the year 2019.

The new tune, Pressure had the blessings of multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Kinaata. The song by Ice is a well-written and composed mid-tempo love tune for music lovers.

The afro-pop tune according to the artiste, Ice and management will cement the singer's name in the music business.

The song 'Pressure' was produced by Kusilin.

Ice, a budding Ghanaian musician is known in real life as Stephen Asiedu. The 98 born is signed on Ann Music.

Download and enjoy Ice and Kofi Kinaata's 'Pressure' tune below:

Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Music: Koo Ntakra - Krom Ayeshi
Kumasi Based Musicians Are Not United – Amerado
It’s Hard for “Kumasi Rappers” to Blow Up in Ghana – Amerado
Holland-based gospel musician Patrick Adu Sarfo recounts his journey as a musician
TOP STORIES

Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put Hi...

16 minutes ago

Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election Violence: We’ll Match NPP Bo...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line