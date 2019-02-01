Music: Koo Ntakra - Krom Ayeshi

Rapper, Koo Ntakra begins the year titled with this hot controversial hip hop song titled 'Krom Ayeshi' (Town Make Hot)

The Akwapem rapper touches on several things happening in the lives of the people, coupled with the hardship conditions facing many in the country.

Koo Ntakra tells the frustrations and ills going on in our society on this Hype Lyrix produced beat, with video directed by Deyon Adu.