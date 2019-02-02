My Fellow Ghanaians Blocked My Chances Of Acting In Nigeria -Fred Amugi

Veteran Ghanaian actor and ex-civil servant, Fred Amugi has said his own Ghanaian colleagues blocked his chances of acting in Nigeria.

The 70-year-old actor made this revelation while speaking on Bola Ray's Starr Chat show on Wednesday evening.

According to the Beast of no nation cast, a couple of other Ghanaian actors who were enjoying movie roles in Nigeria spoke ill about him to Nigerian directors and producers, anytime they requested to contact him (Fred).

Fred, who was responding to a question posed by Bola Ray bothering around his limited number of movies in the Nollywood industry as compared with his contemporaries said:

" My own Ghanaians messed me up. My Ghana friends gave some strange stories about me to Nigerian producers just for me not to get roles.

I tell you, they are some of my nicest friends. They'll come and tell me that when I get to Nigeria, they won't let me come back again because they love me. Meanwhile, they went to do their own things. They are very bad people. I know their names but I just won't mention names."

The Legendary actor and father of two also mentioned that he enjoys more attention and respect from other African countries than Ghana but he is never bothered.

Source: Gabla Godwin.