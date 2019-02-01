Charlotte Osei Ages Beautifully Like "Fine Wine"

Just Like fine wine Charlotte Osei ages beautifully. Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei is a Ghanaian lawyer and former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana from 2015 to June 2018.

Charlotte was born in Axim. She had her secondary education at the Ghana National College in Cape Coast. She proceeded to the University of Ghana where she obtained her LLB in 1992 and Ghana School of Law where she obtained and called to the bar in 1994. She also holds Master of Business Leadership (MBL) from the University of South Africa, Pretoria (2006), Master of Laws, (LLM), from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The beautiful lawyer celebrates her 50th birthday today with a beautiful picture and a powerful quote on her Instagram page.

The post reads;

“Psalm 139:13-18

13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb.

14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works;

my soul knows it very well.

15 My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth.

16 Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them,

the days that were formed for me,

when as yet there was none of them.

17 How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them!

18 If I would count them, they are more than the sand. I awake, and I am still with you.