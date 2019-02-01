Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Showboy Asks Sarkodie To Give Credit To Mugeez For His Fame

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Us based rapper Showboy has admonished Sarkodie to give credit to Mugeez for bringing him to the limelight. Mugeez of R2Bees group fame can be considered as one of the best male vocalist. Sarkodie in the year 2009 made an appearance in Ghana music industry and registered his name on the lips of music consumers with a song called “Baby” featuring Mugeez. Till today, the song “Baby” remains one of the biggest works of Sarkodie in terms of content.

After that chart-topping song “Baby”, Mugeez’s association with Sarkodie at the beginning of Sarkodie’s music career gave birth to a number of hit songs including “Goodbye”, among others.

According to Showboy, Sarkodie should appreciate Mugeez for fast starting his career. Honour should be given to whom honour is due.

Read full Tweet Below;

212019104056 23041q5dcx sark

