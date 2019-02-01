Press On Kids Presents Kids Gospel Musical Concert

Press On Kids, a group of vibrant spirit-led children who sing and reach out to children with the gospel of Christ all across the world are set to organize a fun-filled worship event at the Legon Intetdenominational Church (LIC).

The event dubbed "The Lord Is My Shepherd" is designed to be a fun-filled worship service which will be moderated by Kids and young adults.

According to organizers, the second edition of the Gospel concert seeks to provide "a platform for children's development and give invaluable skills to those with musical gifts as well as give them the opportunity to be seen by a wider audience".

Again, the initiative according to them seeks to whip up both an awareness and interest in authentic Ghanaian music among children, and elevate indigenous talents onto the global stage.

Some of the side attraction to the concert are puppet shows, live painting, ministration, choreography, solo and duet performances, among others.

Aside helping to develop the children's mental and vocal abilities, the programme organizers say, is also aimed at providing a springboard for talent expression in singing as well as equip them with experience - all of which will ensure their readiness to take up the mantle from their seniors when the time is due.

The super packed edition of Kids In Worship Concert is expected to come off on the 9th day of February, 2019 at the Legon Intetdenominational Church from the hours of 2pm to 5pm.