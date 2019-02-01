Modern Ghana logo

A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Daddy Lumba did not cause his lookalike Anokye Supremo's death - former Manager

By Mustapha Attractive
A former manager of Ghanaian veteran musician Daddy Lumba called

Frank Agyekum has vehemently sought to erase notions that the latter is behind the death of Anokye Supremo, popularly known as Daddy Lumba Junior.

Anokye Supremo was a highlife musician who looked like Daddy Lumba and mastered in mimicking his style of singing.

There were reports of bad blood between the two musicians as original Daddy Lumba accused Anokye Supremo of illegally using his goodwill and intellectual property for financial gains which later led to a court suit.

In an interview with Frank Agyekum on Accra-based Onua FM 93.7 hosted by Christian Agyei, and monitored by Attractivemustapha.com he stated that Daddy Lumba is not responsible for the young musician's demise and advised that the public seeks medical knowledge about the causes and prevention of the ailment that has been mentioned cause for his death for educational purposes instead of casting insinuations and unverified allegations


