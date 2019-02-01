43 minutes ago | General News Wiyaala, London-Based WTS Drops New Song [Video] By Modern Ghana Ghanaian musician of international by acclaim, Wiyaala has teamed up with What’s That Sound Productions, a songwriting and music production house from London for a new music project. ‘Better Treat Me Right’ is a feel-good pop song delivered with Wiyaala’s trademark of feisty energy which sets the lioness apart from her contemporaries. In a upbeat chorus, Wiyaala promises to “pull out your hair and push you down the stairs” if you, as a man, don’t measure up! Like many UK production houses there are several remixes of the song, the one featured here is the WTS and Charles Jay Mashup Remix. Watch the video below: –citinewsroom
Wiyaala, London-Based WTS Drops New Song [Video]
Ghanaian musician of international by acclaim, Wiyaala has teamed up with What’s That Sound Productions, a songwriting and music production house from London for a new music project.
‘Better Treat Me Right’ is a feel-good pop song delivered with Wiyaala’s trademark of feisty energy which sets the lioness apart from her contemporaries.
In a upbeat chorus, Wiyaala promises to “pull out your hair and push you down the stairs” if you, as a man, don’t measure up!
Like many UK production houses there are several remixes of the song, the one featured here is the WTS and Charles Jay Mashup Remix.
Watch the video below:
–citinewsroom