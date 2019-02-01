Wiyaala, London-Based WTS Drops New Song [Video]

Ghanaian musician of international by acclaim, Wiyaala has teamed up with What’s That Sound Productions, a songwriting and music production house from London for a new music project.

‘Better Treat Me Right’ is a feel-good pop song delivered with Wiyaala’s trademark of feisty energy which sets the lioness apart from her contemporaries.

In a upbeat chorus, Wiyaala promises to “pull out your hair and push you down the stairs” if you, as a man, don’t measure up!

Like many UK production houses there are several remixes of the song, the one featured here is the WTS and Charles Jay Mashup Remix.

Watch the video below:

–citinewsroom