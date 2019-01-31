Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Joyce Blessing Joins The Atinka FM Train

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Joyce Blessing Joins The Atinka FM Train

Joyce Blessing, who was a signee of Zylofon media seems to have cut ties with the former as she joins the Atinka FM train. EOCO recently confiscated properties of Menzgold and the sister company Zylofon Media was also affected.

After the close down of Menzgold, most of the artiste have left Zylofon media. The likes of Stonebwoy left before the close down while others left early.

Joyce Blessing seem to have followed suite as she now hosts a show on Atinka Fm. The program titled “Gospel Hour” will be aired every Sunday morning from 7:00 – 9:00 AM Prior to this move, the gospel musician cum radio presenter used to host similar show on Zylofon FM.

Well while one door closes, another one opens so we have to move on in life. Which is exactly what Joyce Blessing has done.

