Sista Afia And Efia Odo At Each Other's Throats Again!

Radio and TV presenter Efia Odo and Sista Afia are at each other’s wits end again as the duo engage in a “fight” on twitter.

Efia Odo seems to be fond of teasing Sista Afia by often call her “Hippo”. Sista Afia didn’t take it lightly this time as she threatened to beat up the former in a tweeter post.

Sista Afia born Francesca Duncan Williams is a Ghanaian-born British Indie rock, Alternative rock, highlife and afro beat artist. She gained recognition following the release of her single "Jeje", which features dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry. She released her official debut single titled "Kro Kro No".

We are yet to find the root cause of the feud between Sista Afia and Efia Odo. This is because Efia Odo deleted the tweets that sparked the argument. After deciphering Sista Afia’s tweets, one could conclude that Efia Odo might had spotted a post from the former and then concluded wrongly that it was her being referred to. So she also took to her timeline to tweet that the ’Hippo is angry again oh’.

Sista Afia upon seeing that post replied that she will beat her anytime she sets eyes on her and that she’s not someone to be messed up with. She then gave Efia Odo some real warning.

Read full tweet below;