Sister Derby Clears The Air About Dating A Youngster

The brouhaha between Sister Deborah and Medikal has been long overdue. The two who called it quits last year have been in the news for a while. Sister Deborah did not allow the break up affect her too much as she used it to make her hit song “Kakalika”.

In a series of recent posts made on Deborah Vanessa's Instagram story, she went to a restaurant to celebrate the birthday of one of her ’sons’ which some media persons misinterpreted it to be her new “catch”.

To clear the air and misconceptions, Sister Derby took to her twitter page to explain that she was happy in her previous relationship and that, her current status as a single woman has not changed that.

She added that she is very happy being single and that people should leave her alone to do her thing.

Although AMG Medikal has moved on by starting another relationship with “Yolo” star Fella Makafui, Sister Derby seems to be content with her single life.

Perhaps she is taking a break from all the drama that comes to being in a relationship to focus more on herself. She has a strong support system from her loyal friends like; Lydia Forson, Sandra Ankobia etc. These ladies have shown their support to the “Uncle Obama” hit maker.