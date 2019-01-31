Kaakie Shares Some Challenges She Faces As A Solo Artiste

Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey popularly known as Kaakie in showbiz has been missing in the music industry for a while now.

The Dancehall Queen stated in an interview on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM Tuesday that it is easy to get sidetracked when working alone.

“Doing music on your own is not easy especially creating your own support system,” she stated.

Kaakie revealed even though she has no plans for her music now, she has songs that she is working on.

“I would love to do music again. There’s nothing blocking me,” she stated.

The “too much” hit maker said the reason she’s been missing in the music scene is because she is studying for her Master’s degree.

“Later when I am done with my Masters and I get the opportunity to work on my music I will,” she added.

Kaakie explained she does not want to commit or give hope on when she plans to make an appearance in the music scene. She disclosed in an interview in 2017 that her contract was not the best for her and that her expectations were not met after six years with the label.

Jam Master Jay, her former manager, also in an interview said, “Kaakie is a wagon of talent, so I just wish wherever she is and whatever she is doing, she may have learned something from her past experience.”

Kaakie grew up as a music lover who listened to various genres of music until and did karaoke versions for many of the ones she cherished. She signed her first record with Xtra Large Music.

We can’t wait to see another hit song from the gifted singer!!