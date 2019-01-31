Quata Budukusu Goes On a Re-branding Spree

Many Artiste have rebranded themselves over the years which has quiet proven to be a good decision. It is very clear that the changing of a name places a public figure in the spotlight.

Shatta Wale is a clear example as he had his breakthrough after changing his stage name “Bandana” to Shatta Wale.

Jacob Nana Kwame Etroo, better known by his stage name Quata Budukusu, is a Ghanaian musician, songwriter, hip hop and Reggae artiste, rapper and record producer. Quata Budukusu is the newest act to add his name to the tall list of Ghanaian musicians who have changed their monikers or otherwise stage names.

The rapper who has being in the music industry for almost 18 years now music especially in the area of real rap , from today wants to be called “Budukusu“ instead of his previous name “Quata Budukusu”.

Regardless we do hope that the re-branding will go a long way to help Budukusu redeem his spot in Ghana Music Industry especially with the increase rate of upcoming artiste.

Quata Budukusu is credited as the originator of tongue twisting in Ghana. He became widely known for his debut album, "Wonie".