Criss Waddle Blasts Journalists for Asking 'Boring' Questions

Founder of AMG Business Record Label Criss Waddle, has lambasted journalists for asking boring questions during interviews.

The rapper in a post of twitter stated that he hardly grant interviews these days because Journalist often asked him predictable and boring questions.

According to him, the media conduct boring interviews and ask one-way questions.

In the tweet, Waddle wrote; “I hardly grant interviews cus it’s always boring... so when is the album coming out? Who did you feature on it? What should Ur fans expect from u? What do u do aside music? Thank u very much for coming, we hope to have u here next time ah ah ah GHANA."

The “Bie Gya” hit maker is currently promoting his latest song, King Kong, on which he featured BET nominee Kwesi Arthur. On the track, Criss Waddle talks about how powerful he is as a rapper and his influence in the game.

Journalists, I believe are trained to ask only relevant questions during interviews. Perhaps in an informal setting the interview may become more conversational. Either way we are hoping his experience with some journalist does not deter him from future interviews.