Kumasi Based Musicians Are Not United – Amerado

Fast rising Ghanaian rapper Amerado ‘the mic Burner’, has hinted that though there are thousands of talented musicians based in Kumasi , the major reason why they are unable to survive the market and hit the music industry is lack of unity.

The artiste who was featured on Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” song, holds a strong view that if Kumasi musicians can come together and push for one agenda they can make Ashanti Region the music center of Ghana.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, the rapper who is known in real life as Derrick Kwabena Safo Kantanka, outlined the difficulties underground rappers like him face to get airplay and suggested that they unite and build a solid industry in Kumasi to reduce the hell they go through to get their songs aired.

In a seperate chat with him he said that normally people use their mouth to preach unity but in reality there it does not exist.

“The unity am asking for is not just by word of mouth, but coming together solidly to promote and show absolute support when our songs as and when it’s released ”

He then acknowledged okyeame Kwame for setting good example when he went to hit FM.

“Like today when I went on hitz FM, okyeame Kwame sharing my song is a form of support ‘

—Attractivemustapha.com