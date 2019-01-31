I Used To Be a Christian But I Dislike Them Now—Tornado

Controversial Ghanaian Actor Nana Tornado has made another controversial statement in a video on TV Africa.

The actor who was alleged to be gay and has been pimping girls reportedly said in an interview on TV Africa that, Christians are hypocrites and that there’s no power in the name Jesus Christ, but rather Antoa, a popular local deity among Akans.

He added that he used to be a Christian but he’s no longer a Christian because the Christians of today are committing all sorts of sins, yet always go to church on Sundays to worship God.

He further on added that although he believes that there is a creator of the universe, he has lost interest in Christianity and that there’s no power in the name Jesus because He’s unable those who are wayward.

According to Tornado, most Christians do not uphold their Christian values.