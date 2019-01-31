Kaakie Reveal Challenges Doing Music Alone

Dancehall artiste Kaakie has said she has some challenges working on her music by herself. The artiste born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey in an interview on Hitz Gallery on Hitz FM Tuesday said that it is easy to get sidetracked when working alone.

“Doing music on your own is not easy especially creating your own support system,” she stated.

Kaakie revealed even though she has no plans for her music now, she has songs that she is working on.

“I would love to do music again. There’s nothing blocking me,” she stated.

The musician who has not been seen in the music industry for a while said she had been studying for her Master’s degree.

“Later when I am done with my Masters and I get the opportunity to work on my music I will,” she added.

Kaakie explained she does not want to commit or give hope on when she plans to make an appearance in the music scene.

Kaakie has not made an appearance in the music scene after she left her former music label Xtra Large Music.

She disclosed in an interview in 2017 that her contract was not the best for her and that her expectations were not met after six years with the label.

Jam Master Jay, her former manager, also in an interview said, “Kaakie is a wagon of talent, so I just wish wherever she is and whatever she is doing, she may have learned something from her past experience.”

—Myjoyonline