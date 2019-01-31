Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Pop Skinny To Delete Social Media Followers for Being 'Useless'

Ghanaian rapper Pope Skinny has apportioned blames to his followers on social media for not supporting his brand. According to the Artist his followers do not share what he posts on social media thereby making him unpopular.

Despite being close friends with Shatta Wale, Pope Skinny has not been able to match up to the fame of the former. Shatta Wale who is arguably one of the biggest artiste in Ghana garnered mass support through his Facebook page and has since proven he can do without radio.

Pope Skinny on the other hand believes that if his followers were as loyal to him as Shatta Wale he would have been a big star in the music industry considering how far he has come.

He added that he will start deleting most of his followers because they are of no essence to his brand’s growth.

