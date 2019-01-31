Wendy Shay, Ebony's Songs Are Alike— Bullet Explains

Musician and producer Bullet has stated his song writing style is the reason Wendy Shay and Ebony’s songs seem to follow the same trend.

He explained the artistes came to him doing different genres of music but their style was influenced by the songs he wrote for them.

“Ebony came to me as a soul singer and a rap artiste but the songs you heard from her are different from those genres. ‘Hustle’, ‘Maame Hwe’ and ‘Kupe’ were all written by me,” he told Lexis Bill on Drive Time on Joy FM, Monday.

He explained his style of writing changed Ebony’s form of music from soul and rap to dancehall and hiplife.

“It is the style that I created, so no matter how I try to swerve, you will have that Bullet touch in it,” the artiste manager added.

Many people have bashed Wendy Shay for copying the late Ebony’s style of music, fashion, and even performance.

Comparison

However, Wendy Shay, in an interview on Hitz FM in 2018, said she understands the comparison between herself and the late singer which is mainly because they are from the same label.

“Obviously there’s going to be a comparison. It’s normal. I need the time to clear it off their eyes. I am not pressuring that at all. If they see my hard work and agenda, they will appreciate me for who I am,” she added.

Replying to critics on Wendy Shay sounding more like Ebony, Bullet said, “I think they have a point because at the end of the day, I wrote Ebony’s songs and I’m writing Wendy’s.”

He stated he knows at a point his style of writing is going to become a cliché so he infuses other styles once in a song as he did for Ebony’s ‘Maame Hwe’ and Wendy Shay’s new single ‘All For You’.

—Myjoyonline