Songstress Abyna Calls Out Kwesi Arthur for Ignoring Her Calls

The Ghana Music Industry has had several allegations about female musicians being asked to exchange sex for collaboration with other male artiste or promotion of their music.

The Music industry which is mostly a male-dominated terrain and perhaps not the cool place for ladies have been under controversy for a while now.

There has been instances where some female musicians have recalled difficulties they encountered in their quest to get their favourite male artists to feature them on a song. AK Songstress was one of the female artistes who came out last year to openly to voice out that a male artist she approached for a collaboration requested for sexual pleasure in exchange but failed to disclose the identity of the said male artiste.

Another female artiste who has also experienced similar thing has spoken out. Songstress Abyna Morgan who’s well-known for “Tsi Ohe” vibe has taken to her Instagram page to call-out rapper Kwesi Arthur.

According to Abyna Morgan in the post in question, every attempt made to reach out to the Tema-based rapper for a purposeful collaboration specifically to remake her treading vibe, “Tsi Ohe” has proved futile.

She went on to add that perhaps Kwesi Arthur might want her to give him “vanilla” before accepting her collaboration proposal.

See post below;