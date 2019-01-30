Mzbel's Over GHc250,000 Locked Up In Menzgold

Musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah known as Mzbel has disclosed that she is one of the people whose investment is locked in the Menzgold saga.

According to her, she has over GHc 250,000 investment locked up with the gold dealership company and does not regret doing so.

She said, as with every business plan, there are risks; you gain or lose – so it is not big deal losing that money in the Menzgold investment.

“Since the Menzgold issue came some people have created the impression that those who invested there are criminals or greedy. Meanwhile, Menzgold did not do its business in the dark. They were all out in the public. I have investments with some banks and there are clauses that state that I could lose my money, in certain situations,” she said in an interview with zionfelix.net.

She added that she did not see the need to go on demonstration because when she was enjoying the proceeds from the investment, she did not come out to tell anybody. So if the business has now gone bad, she sees no reason to come out public to make noise about it.

He further intimated that the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, should not be blamed because he couldn't have done anything in his power to salvage the situation because the government was bent on shutting the company down.

According to Mzbel, in her personal encounter with Nana Appiah Mensah, she noted that she was a very humble man who had no evil intentions.

Menzgold was ordered to halt all operations last year by the Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC) following investigations that they did not have the licence to operate.

In their quest to retrieve their investments, some customers asked powers that be to put in place the necessary measures.

