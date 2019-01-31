“SAA” Latest Single Making Waves

The biggest and latest hit on the airwaves currently is undoubtedly is “SAA” by budding musician, Shade.

Released on the Friday, 25th of January with the most popular media influencer Dr. Abieku Santana on Okay FM’s, it’s currently the most trending song to dance on social media with celebrities like Efia Odo of Kwesé TV, Abieku Santana and the whole Ghana jamming to.

“Saa” also received massive airplay on about 7 hot radio stations across the country at the same exact time with the likes of Multimedia's super gaunt, Hitz FM.

Shade who in an earlier interview with Lisa Baakope informed his fans of hot and great music for the years coming in his career has obviously fulfilled his promises.

As to what the future holds for Shade, he says it’s in the hand of God and with the help his family as he affectionately refer to his management team, there is not stopping him and he’s ready to bring good music to cover up weak and bad ones in the Ghanaian music industry.

“Saa” was originally produced by Samuel G and mixed by Kaywa's official video is underway and Shade promises Ghanaians and his fans worldwide to expect great story plus visuals.

Get a copy of “Saa” from the official website of Shade's record label www.Altmostgh.com or in the link below

http://altmostgh.com/releases/#

Follow Shade on Facebook @officialshadegh and on twitter and Instagram @iamshadegh and hashtag “saa”.