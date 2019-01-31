Synergies Institute, Lynx School Signs Mou

Synergies Institute Ghana (SIG), an Accra based private tertiary institution has on signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lynx School of Arts (LSA) for educational partnership on Wednesday 23rd January, 2019.

The purpose of the event was to outdoor the intentions of the two institutions with regard to collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Vice President of Synergies Institute Mr. Ogochukwu C. Nweke, an astute lawyer said the partnership is designed to offer innovative educational Certificate Courses in the Creative Arts, tailored to meet the increasing demands in the creative industry.

He added that these courses will grant students the opportunity to understand the laws that govern the world of creative arts, from conceptual and technical perspectives, to transforming creative art into an enterprise, and the ability to learn the language and ethics of the profession.

“Our unique learning philosophy will ensure deep interactions and a truly global education for all our students, both local and global” he intimated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Ghana Limited, Mr. Richie Mensah noted that the Lynx School of Arts was committed to its vision of bridging the gap between academia and industry and as such, recognized the importance of partnerships in addressing fundamental issues affecting the showbiz industry in Ghana.

“Having signed and successfully managed budding artistes like MzVee, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, creating an avenue where one can have some professionals from the creative arts industry impart knowledge in areas like music theory, branding, modeling, fashion and entertainment, is of utmost importance to some of us who have been in the industry for a while” he added.

Better known by his stage name Richie, the award-winning Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer, revealed that understanding the basic rudiments of music, acting, directing and the proper interpretation and application of creative art must be a pre-requisite for all who would like to be in the showbiz industry.

About Synergies Institute Ghana

Established in 2013 and accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Synergies Institute is affiliated to the University of Cape Coast (UCC). Synergies Institute Ghana is one of the best practical hands-on educational institutions in Africa where students are trained to become creative thinkers and self-sustaining leaders beyond boundaries. The school also has accreditations with Ghana Education Service (GES), National Board for Professional and Technicians Examination (NABPTEX) and Institute of Commercial Management (ICM-UK).

Located in the center of the Capital Accra, on the trans-African high way (N1), the institute runs Bachelors' degree, diploma and professional certificate courses in Marketing and Corporate Strategy, Advertising & Public Relations, Digital Journalism, Journalism & Media Studies, Accounting & Finance, Professional Computing & Information Processing and lots more.