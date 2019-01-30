Kodjo Dee out with New Poetic Rap song "How 4 Do"

Upcoming rapper and poet Kodjo Dee, has asked Ghanaians to expect more from him this year.

The ‘Daakye Hemaa’ singer has committed to serving his audience not just with any music but poetry-laced music with deeper meaning that challenges the listener to reflect beyond the surface to get an in-depth understanding of what he talks about.

Kodjo Dee is known for his music “Mama pray for me” which highlights the dangers of the abuse of Tramadol among the youth. He is out with his new banger this year titled “How 4 do”.

With over 10 years in the creative arts industry and having had influence from both Ghana and UK, Kodjo Dee has set his sight on having a major impact on the Ghanaian music industry and radiating that impact onto a global stage.

Kodjo Dee is driven by passion, and a great foundation that ensures longevity in his career as a singer/rapper and song writer with social commentary largely reflected in his work. The poetic rapper promises to release more inspirational songs this year.

Listen to his new gig “how 4 do” below

