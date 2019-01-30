Zylofon Media suspends operations at Zylofon FM and TV

Effective January 30,2019 ,Zylofon TV and Zylofon FM will not operate.

This has become necessary after the news release from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) signed by Jacqueline Avotri(Public Affairs) to have all assets of Nana Appiah Mensah frozen.

The decision to halt operations as contained in a statement released by the Communications Manager of Zylofon FM/TV,Samuel Atuobi Baah is to ensure that due process is undertaken and facilitated to ensure sanity.

This comes in the wake of a court order secured by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to freeze properties of Menzgold Ghana Limited as well as other associated companies.

In a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs at EOCO, Jacqueline Avotri, the court order for the freezing of properties and assets of Menzgold Ghana Limited includes that of associated companies affiliated to the embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The associated companies which are stated in the news release are 7 in number, and they include; Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Madrid Football Club, Zylofon Music and media company, Brew Energy Company Limited, G- Tech automobile service.

EOCO also listed two properties located at Trassaco Valley [Plot no. 315 and plot no. 337], as well as a plot of land near Oak Street at Trassaco Valley, and an uncompleted residence and a 510 acre of land.

The press release also called on all employees of the affected companies, relatives and friends of the Menzgold CEO who have in their possession any of the named properties to surrender all such assets to EOCO in their own interest.

According to EOCO, failure to submit all of such properties will constitute a contempt of court and will attract the “appropriate sanctions”.

EOCO also entreated the general public to assist in the investigation process by providing adequate information to facilitate the retrieval of all vehicles and other properties belonging to any of the companies mentioned.

