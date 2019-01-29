Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Anita Erskine Empowers her followers with a powerful message.

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Anita Erskine Empowers her followers with a powerful message.

Anita Erskine is a woman who changes the atmosphere in a room with her bubbly personality. She has over the years organized programs to empower women across Africa. She is a voice to reckon with in the media. Born in Jerusalem to Lieutenant General Emmanuel Erskine and Rose Erskine, the actress, TV show host and Feminist has succeeded in creating a beautiful brand for herself.

She is one of the strongest women in the media who uses her strength to encourage young girls and women across Ghana.

The beautiful entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to post an inspiring quote to empower all everyone. The post comes with a powerful boss-like picture.

Anita Erskine-Amaizo is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, TV and radio presenter. She is married to a very supportive husband with whom she has two kids. She has hosted The One Show; a Talk show on Viasat 1. She is also host to +233 Discovery; TV show featuring celebrities and inspirational stories.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
"I'd rather be single than marry a poor man"- Mercy Smith aka "Little"
"The Movie Industry is Dead, Need to be Revived"- Mr Beautiful
Medikal Turns "Santa Clause " As He Splashes Cash at Students
Christabel Ekeh now Social Media Evangelist
TOP STORIES

Ahmed's Death: I Don't Trust Police Will Find the Killers – ...

5 hours ago

Ken Agyapong Referred To Parliament's Privileges Committee F...

9 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line