A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
We Almost Sold 'Swagger' For GH₵ 1k - Bullet Reveals

CEO of Ruff Town records, Bullet
CEO of Ruff Town records, Bullet

Musician, Bullet, has revealed he and Akhan, a member of the duo Ruff n Smooth, almost sold their first single, ‘Swagger’ because, they were in dire need of money.â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

The artiste manager and CEO of Ruff Town records said he and his brother wanted GHâ‚µ 1,000 for the song so they could rent a new place.

“We were being forced out of our old place and found a single room we could rent. We wanted to use GHâ‚µ600 to rent and the GHâ‚µ400 left to record more songs,” he told Lexis Bill Monday on Drive Time.

Former musician, Mimi Andani, who they pitched the song to did not buy. Bullet believed because Mimi was big at the time, she may not have trusted in the duo’s talent.

He told Lexis Bill, he is happy they did not sell the song, “If we had sold it, I think hunger may have killed us by now.”

The artiste manager said they had to write and produce the song in a garage, “we replaced some lyrics in the song and released it.”

The duo who were unsuccessful as solo artistes before 2010, had their first single as a duo “Swagger” enjoy massive airplay across the country.

“To sit in a garage and write a song for it to become that popular and [for] people to enjoy, the feeling was overwhelming,” he stated.

Bullet explained his happiness then, was unexplainable because he never thought he would move from being a street boy to a successful artiste.

