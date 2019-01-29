Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | Music News

Bullet opens up on sleeping with Ebony and Wendy Shay

By Mustapha Attractive
Bullet opens up on sleeping with Ebony and Wendy Shay

Artiste Manager, Bullet has denied claims that he sleeps with female artistes he signs onto his record label.

There were reports that suggested that Bullet slept with Ebony while she was alive.

Subsequently, an audio leaked about Bullet’s girlfriend who had caught him in bed with Wendy Shay.

In the audio, the lady alleged that Bullet slept with Ebony and was also bonking Wendy Shay.

But speaking to Lexis Bill on Accra-based Joy FM, the artiste manager mentioned that he never slept with Ebony Reigns while she was alive.

He mentioned that Ebony Reigns respected him so much because he was the only artiste manager who helped her but did not ask to sleep with her.

Bullet mentioned that he had no idea of the said audio which was been circulated on social media.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Impregnating my wife was not planned, I was dating before I met her – John Dumelo
Bisa Kdei to Embark on Music Tour in March
Ded Buddy praises Kidi and others for bringing vibrancy into the Music Industry
MTN Ghana Engages Northern Musicians On Music Digitization & Monetization
TOP STORIES

Recent Killings And Kidnappings: Gov’t Is In Full Control – ...

5 hours ago

Police Urged To Use ICT Tools To Investigate Kidnappers

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line