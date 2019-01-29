Wendy Shay and MzGee Burry the Hatchet after "Dumb Question" Incident

Wendy Shay and Joy News’ MzGee have finally buried the hatchet after the former apologised for “The Dumb” question incident.

The Rufftown record label artiste apologised to Mzgee in a face to face interaction over question” ’incident that happened months ago when she was been interviewed by MzGee.

The “Masakra” hit maker was unhappy when the “Gee Spot” host posed the question, “Who is Wendy Shay?” The question by MzGee was a follow up to Wendy Shay’s call that “Ghanaians should accept her for who Wendy Shay is” during the interview.

During the Drive Time on Joy FM, the singer apologised to MzGee for snubbing her when she asked the question. Wendy explained she never meant any disrespect and that she is still adjusting herself to the music industry.

MzGee also opened up saying she was met with some backlash after the interview went viral on social media and has picked up some lessons from that.

The two are seen hugging as they’ve decided to let sleeping dogs lie.