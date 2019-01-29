"I did not fail as a manager to Ebony, I only lost control"- Bullet

CEO of RuffTown Record, Bullet has disclosed that he did lose control over Ebony before her untimely death.

According to him, the situation was so dire that, he did not even know that the artiste he groomed to become a household name was travelling the day she met her untimely death.

Bullet, shortly after Ebony lost her life in a tragic accident on February 8, 2017, came under heavy criticisms with many questioning why he would allow his artiste to travel in the night.

Ebony was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother.

Reacting to the attacks in an interview with Lexis Bill on Behind the Fame on Joy FM Monday, he explained that, “When an artiste become a success or becomes big sometimes it’s very hard to control them. I didn’t know she was travelling.”

He admitted that, “What I will say is, I lost control…I didn’t fail…I lost control because maybe the artiste thought she’s become big and she wanted to be on her own. When I say I lost control, I didn’t have a say,” because it became difficult telling Ebony what to do.

“It so hard…sometimes they don’t understand the fame…there is no way I would allow Ebony to travel at that time,”

Bullet defended himself by saying that he could not be blamed for Ebony’s death as he did all he could for her.

“You think it’s easy to kill a human being… I can never even kill a fly… For what, why would I do something like that,” “You think it’s easy to kill a star like Ebony?” “You think spiritually or physically I will be here…God knows I have no hand in her death no matter what,” he stressed.

The artiste manager also to dispelled rumours that he demanded to see the body of Ebony at 2 am after the accident.

Bullet explained that he was not even in the country at the time therefore it was impossible for him to make such ridiculous demands.

---Myjoyonline