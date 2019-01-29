"I'd rather be single than marry a poor man"- Mercy Smith aka "Little"

Kumawood actress Mercy Smith, popularly known as Little, has disclosed that she wouldn’t mind being the third wife to a rich man.

Little told Showbiz she is single and willing to settle down but it has to be to a rich man who will take proper care of her.

“I won’t marry a poor man for anything because it will be hurtful for a poor man to dump me than a rich man. As for a rich man, you can be sure of some property when the relationship is over,” she said.

According to the actress, she loves to live luxuriously hence the need to be patient in selecting the “perfect “man.

"Every woman wants comfort and so do I. I know my rich man is on the way and I am patiently waiting for him. As for the men they will come but you the lady have to be smart and know what they are coming for. For me I know it’s my backside they want and I am very cautious about that. Men are very bad so I need to be smart,” she added.

Little, who became popular for her role in the “Efiewura” television series has starred in movies like, “Konongo Kaya”, “No Shaking”, and “My Empire” among others and said all is not lost when it comes to the movie industry.

“I am very much aware that the movie industry is not doing well but I have a strong belief that it will pick up again. This is the time I plead with the government to come in and invest big time because our industry is profitable,” she stated.

The mother of three continued that lot of men come her way on daily basis but she is yet to pick the right one for her. With her taste for luxurious lifestyle, the actress is sifting through her numerous suitor’s to pick the one who can fit into her lifestyle.