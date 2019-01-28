Modern Ghana logo

DMX Released From Prison

DMX was released from a federal prison Friday, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to CNN. The rapper was released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, West Virginia, the spokesperson said.

DMX was arrested in 2017 after federal prosecutors in New York say he concocted a multi-year scheme to hide millions in income from the IRS and skirt $1.7 million in existing tax liabilities.

“While raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement at the time.

It was just the latest legal issue for the rapper, who has had frequent run-ins with the law since he first made his debut in 1998 with the album 'It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot'.

He has been arrested before on multiple charges, including drug possession and animal cruelty, and in 2010 was sentenced to a year in prison for violating terms of his probation according to a CNN report.

Source: Daily Guide

